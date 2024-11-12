Former Minister of Labour and Social Security Fackson Shamenda making his tribute during the late Former Cabinet Minister in the Patriotic Front Government John Phiri's funeral church service at Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka y on Monday 11th November 2024.Picture by Chongo Sampa

FORMER labour minister Fackson Shamenda says the free education that UPND has introduced should be of quality. And Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says government will heed to the counsel of Shamenda. Speaking at the funeral service of former cabinet minister Dr John Phiri, Monday, Shamenda said Dr Phiri left a principle of educating the young ones. “Government, I think it’s important that well and good you have introduced free education but it also [ought to] be of quality, the foundation, the principle that John left when we were in government was that let’s teach the young ones because foundation is very important. That’s why we introduced the system of those who are beginning should be able...