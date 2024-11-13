THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has set December 20, 2024, for the National Assembly by-election in Kawambwa constituency. ECZ Senior Corporate Officer Sylvia Bwalya says the by-election was necessitated by the conviction of the incumbent Kawambwa PF member of parliament, Nickson Chilangwa. In July this year, the Kawambwa Magistrates’ Court convicted and sentenced Chilangwa to 60 months imprisonment for malicious damage to property. In a statement, Wednesday, Bwalya announced that two ward by-elections in Kawama Ward in Chililabombwe and Lilondo Ward in Shang’ombo would also be held on December 20, 2024. “Notice is hereby given to the general public that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed Friday, 20th December, 2024 as the date on which to hold the National...



