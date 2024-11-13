LUNGU wants to come and do what in government? He can play a very important role of a former statesman, says former labour minister Fackson Shamenda. And Shamenda says the country cannot be recycling leaders as if it does not have new people. Meanwhile, Shamenda says people who worked with late president Michael Sata can go to sleep while those who took over are queuing up in courts because of serving personal interests. Commenting on former president Edgar Lungu’s sentiments of wanting to be re-elected, Monday, Shamenda said when one played their role, they should leave the stage for others to do the same. “Lungu wants to come and do what? Shakespeare said the world is like a stage, you...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here