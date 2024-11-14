THE Public Accounts Committee yesterday challenged the Zambia Revenue Authority to explain how it entered into negotiations for an out-of-court settlement with Prestige Motors Limited, leading to a payment of US$16 million by the authority. However, ZRA Commissioner General Dingisani Banda told the committee that it may be risky to debate the matter publicly as it is still active before the courts of law. But Acting Auditor General Dr Ron Mwambwa argued that he was not aware that the matter was active before the courts, as ZRA had not communicated this to his office. The latest Auditor General’s report revealed that Prestige Motors dragged ZRA to court after the authority refused to acknowledge a tax rebate granted to the company...



