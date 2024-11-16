ZESCO Limited has announced that it has reduced electricity supply to residential customers to less than seven hours. In a statement, Friday, the Zesco Corporate Affairs Department attributed the temporary schedule adjustment to the unavailability of up to 220 Megawatts of power imports arising from import route constraints. “ZESCO Limited informs its valued customers and the public that the Corporation has immediately adjusted the power rationing schedules entailing supply of less than the scheduled 7 hours of electricity to its residential customers. The temporary schedule adjustment is due to the unavailability of up to 220 Megawatts of power imports arising from import route constraints. This measure is crucial to maintaining grid stability and safety until imports are normalised. In light...



