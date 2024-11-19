DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri says investigators need to update their skills to meet emerging trends where people who held political office are transferring wealth to their family members. During the National Annual Prosecutors’ Conference recently, Namibian Prosecutor General Olivia Imalwa noted that there was a trend where illicitly obtained assets were being transferred to innocent children. “We should work together with our brothers and sisters in jurisdictions beyond Africa. Most of the resources are stored elsewhere and it’s only through collaboration that we will get resources to benefit our people. To the politically exposed persons, these are our parents, mothers, brothers and sisters with whom we’re living together within society. Currently, there’s a trend that the assets which...



