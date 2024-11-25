THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday heard how the Ministry of Health and ZAMMSA procured 156 ambulance worth K336,173,760 but only 11 had been delivered. The Auditor General’s report for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 revealed that contrary to the standards Mungwi, Mbala, Lunte and Itezhi Tezhi DHOs did not have standard ambulances but had improvised utility vehicles which frequently broke down. The report also revealed that the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development had procured 156 ambulances, one for each constituency using the Constituency Development Fund which would be delivered by December, 2024. Further, the report noted that the World Bank had procured 13 ambulances which would also be delivered before the year came to an...



