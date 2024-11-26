KITWE Teaching Hospital (KTH) says it experienced a fire incidence at approximately 04:56 AM on Monday which broke out from the hospital’s main kitchen. KTH Public Relations Officer Hellen Hitima says no patient, staff member or visitor was harmed in the inferno. In a statement, Monday, Hitima revealed that at present, the medical services at the hospital remained operational and the facility was working diligently to ensure minimal disruption to patient care. “At approximately 04:56 AM this morning, a fire broke out at Kitwe Teaching Hospital Main Kitchen. Our emergency response teams in collaboration with local fire services responded swiftly to contain the situation. We are glad to report that the fire has been successfully extinguished and no injuries or...



