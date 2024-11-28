A 40-YEAR-OLD police officer of State Lodge has died after his motorbike collided with a Toyota Allex at the junction of Mosi-O-Tunya and Nyatwa Roads in Lusaka. And President Hakainde Hichilema has extended his condolences to the family of Sergeant Mike Mumba, who passed away while on presidential duty. According to a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, the accident occurred at approximately 09:10 hours on Thursday. He said the driver of the Toyota Allex had been detained and would be charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving. “Woodlands Traffic Police recorded a fatal Road Traffic Accident (RTA) today, Thursday, November 28, 2024, at approximately 09:10 hours. The accident occurred at the junction of Mosi-O-Tunya and Nyatwa...



