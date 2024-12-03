OUTGOING Zesco Managing Director Victor Mapani has bid farewell to the utility company following the expiration of his contract on December 2, 2024. Mapani was Zesco Managing Director from 2021. In his farewell letter to Zesco, Monday, Mapani said he appreciated his journey with the utility company which was marred with both hurdles and successes. “As my contract expires today, 2nd December 2024, I would love to take this moment to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the incredible journey we have had since I took office on 3rd December 2021. Looking back over the last three years, I am overwhelmed with fond memories and invaluable experiences that we have shared. I should point out that any journey shared,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here