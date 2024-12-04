CHIEFS in North-Western Province have endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema, saying they want the UPND government to remain in power forever. The traditional leaders add that the majority of Zambians are not ready to lose the UPND leadership anytime soon. Recently, government signed a concession agreement with Borderway Capital Investments to upgrade 111 km of the Solwezi-Kipushi gravel road and the Kipushi border post in North-Western Province. In addition, a concession agreement was signed for the construction of the Mutanda-Kasempa to Kaoma road. In a vote of thanks, Senior Chief Musele, speaking on behalf of other chiefs in North-Western Province, said they were not ready to lose the UPND leadership because of the massive development they had brought. “The chiefs here...



