Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba has revealed that the Workers Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) paid a total of K436 million for monthly pension payments, medical refunds, lump-sum payments and rehabilitation expenses between 2020 and 2023. However, she told the National Assembly, Tuesday, that not all workers received compensation during this period, as some were still undergoing treatment or healing processes before determination of the degree of disablement suffered. Tambatamba was responding to a question from Chimwemwe PF MP Allen Banda, who wanted to know how many workers received compensation from WCFCB during the period 2020 to 2023. “The number of workers who received compensation during the period 2020 to 2023 is given on a year-by-year basis...