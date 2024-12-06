Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu gives a speech during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu gives a speech during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

WATER Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu says his ministry has engaged contractors to drill 160 commercial boreholes in the drought-prone provinces of Lusaka, Central, Southern, Eastern and Western, at a total cost of K75 million. Nzovu has also appealed to members of parliament from Central, Muchinga and Northern provinces to support the use of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for water supply and sanitation projects in their areas. In his ministerial statement, Wednesday, Nzovu said a total of K55 million had been disbursed to implement additional drought and cholera elimination interventions, with each of the eleven commercial utilities receiving K5 million. “The ministry has engaged contractors to drill a total of 160 commercial boreholes in drought prone provinces of...