POLICE spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has refuted social media reports that four men were found bathing in charms within the High Court premises ahead of former president Edgar Lungu’s eligibility judgement next Tuesday. In a statement, Sunday, Hamoonga said to the contrary, investigations had revealed that the individuals in question were of no fixed abode and they were merely waking some plastic bottles for resale. “Zambia Police Service wishes to address public concerns regarding reports of alleged ritual activities at the High Court premises. Today December 8, 2024, while conducting routine patrols, police officers received information that unknown individuals were reportedly bathing within the High Court premises for suspected ritual purposes. Acting on this report, police officers rushed to the scene...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here