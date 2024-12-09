STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says Kelvin Bwalya Fube’s sentiments that President Hakainde Hichilema is not fit to be a leader because of his village upbringing is meant to belittle the Head of State. In a statement, Sunday, Hamasaka said more than 50 per cent of Zambia’s population was in the rural areas. “Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF), leader of the ‘Zambia Must Prosper’ Movement, has recently stirred controversy with remarks that many Zambians found demeaning to rural communities, who constitute more than 50 percent of our population. In the recent interviews, KBF sought to belittle President Hakainde Hichilema by highlighting his upbringing in a village, implying that urban origins, like his own from Mufulira, make one more deserving...



