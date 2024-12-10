POLICE have clarified that they will not entirely seal off the Constitutional Court during former president Edgar Lungu’s eligibility judgment. In an interview, Monday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said access to the courts would remain open to authorised individuals, adding that entry will be regulated to prevent unauthorized gatherings that may pose a risk to public safety. He said heightened security measures would be implemented at the court premises today, following the directive by the Inspector General of Police, Graphael Musamba. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform members of the public that heightened security measures will be implemented at the constitutional court premises tomorrow, following the directive issued by the Inspector General of Police. These measures are necessitated by...



