FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says all PF MPs who called for former president Edgar Lungu’s retirement will not be adopted in 2026 because they are sell-outs. Mwila adds that Lungu will not retire and will play a key role in the 2025 campaigns. Further, Mwila has expressed surprise that Kasama Central MP Sibongile Mwamba is “worshipping” the enemies of the party, the same people responsible for incarcerating her father. On Wednesday, several PF MPs who included Kantanshi MP Anthony Mumba, Msanzala MP Elias Daka, Chadiza MP Jonathan Daka, Kasama Central MP Sibongile Mwamba, among others, held a press briefing where they urged Lungu to retire from active politics following the Constitutional Court ruling declaring him ineligible to contest...



