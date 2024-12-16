Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile at the Parliament after the 2023 budget presentation on Friday, September 30, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

NEWS Diggers Facebook followers have endorsed Brian Mundubile as their preferred choice to lead the Patriotic Front party. In a News Diggers opinion poll dubbed “Whom should Edgar Lungu endorse for PF to bounce back?” conducted on Facebook, readers rallied behind Mundubile, who dominated the vote with 45 per cent of readers opting for him. By press time, Mundubile was leading the polls with 2,201 votes, followed by Given Lubinda with 439 votes, Chitalu Chilufya with 318 votes, Emmanuel Mwamba with 122 votes, Raphael Nakacinda with 96 votes and Jean Chisenga with 66 votes. The comment section was also filled with Mundubile’s supporters, while a few opted for other candidates. Gift Kavwanga wrote; “atleast Mundubile is not tribal. The rest...