ACTING Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Monica Mwansa says the commission does not have sufficient funding to operate effectively. And Mwansa says from 2021 to date, the commission had recovered property and money from suspects amounting to over K307 million. Meanwhile, Mwansa says cultural practices such as ubomba mwibala alya mwibala conflict with the laws against corruption. Speaking on Radio Maria, Wednesday, Mwansa said if the commission had sufficient finances, it would procure technologies needed to ensure that crimes were effectively and efficiently investigated. “Some of the challenges we face as the Anti-Corruption Commission include the mindset that a lot of people have. Changing people’s mindset, for them to begin to detest corruption is one of the biggest challenges we...



