PF faction acting Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says it is inconsiderate for President Hakainde Hichilema to ask Zambians to pray and work hard when he has not created a conducive environment for them to thrive. And Nkana Independent member of parliament Binwell Mpundu says it is hypocritical to pray for rains when UPND used to mock the national day of prayer while they were still in the opposition. During the National Prayers for Rains at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Thursday, President Hakainde Hichilema encouraged Zambians to combine prayer with hard work. “We must believe in the power of hard work. When God gives us rains, we must work hard to convert that water and the land...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here