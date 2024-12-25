NON-GOVERNMENTAL Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Chairperson Beauty Katebe has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to issue a commencement order for the establishment of the gender equity and equality commission. Meanwhile, Katebe says 2024 would go down as one in which relative peace was enjoyed during by-elections, but the recent animosity and volatile scenes in Kawambwa left much to be desired. Speaking at the end of year press briefing, Monday, Katebe said the gender equity and equality commission would give more impetus to gender mainstreaming across various institutions. “NGOCC in 2024 continued to advocate for the operationalisation of the gender equity and equality commission. Unfortunately, the year has gone by like every other year since 2015, without the commission being established....



