CITIZENS First leader Harry Kalaba says opposition leaders should come together and start fielding a single candidate in all the by-elections going forward. Meanwhile, Kalaba says the UPND government is the most corrupt administration in the country’s history. Addressing the media, Tuesday, Kalaba urged citizens to vote for the opposition during by-elections, regardless of which party they support. “The Citizens First are alive to the fact that the hardships that the citizens are going through are as a result of a vengeful [spirit] that is intended to make the citizens suffer for having rejected the UPND and its leader for over 20 years. Just after the youths gave him power, this President has turned against them and would like to...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here