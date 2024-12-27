PF faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba says the Drug Enforcement Commission is just playing to the gallery by announcing how much it has recovered and remitted to the Treasury while ignoring scandals which are happening in government. On Tuesday, DEC announced that in 2024, it recovered and remitted US$30,374,236.54 and K57,885,376.10 to the Treasury. “The Commission remitted a total of $30,374,236.54 and K57,885,376.10 respectively. The Commission seized a total of 274 motor vehicles. Out of these, 35 were forfeited to the State while 129 are still under investigation. The rest are in cases that are at various stages in the judicial process. A total of 194 cases leading to seizures and forfeitures of real- estate properties were...



