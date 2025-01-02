Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE say they recorded a total of 166 road traffic accidents nationwide during the 2025 New Year period, 15 of which were fatal resulting in 20 deaths. In a statement, Thursday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga noted that this marked a significant reduction compared to the 262 accidents recorded during the same period in 2024. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public of the road traffic accident statistics recorded during the New Year period of 2025. A total of 166 road traffic accidents were recorded nationwide, a significant reduction compared to the 262 accidents recorded during the same period in 2024. Fatal Accidents: 15 fatal accidents resulting in 20 fatalities (compared to 16 fatal accidents with 16 fatalities in...