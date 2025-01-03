MINISTER of Sports, Youth and Arts Elvis Nkandu says there are no fuel tankers under the youth empowerment scheme which are still grounded, as all issues concerning the tankers have been resolved. And Nkandu says government is now focusing on empowering rural people first, as rural youths have been the most neglected in empowerment programmes. In March 2023, an inquiry revealed that government had ‘abandoned’ about 30 oil tanker trucks at some private residence in Lusaka’s Makeni area, following a contractual dispute with Kapesika Energy and Petroleum Limited. According to Nkandu, the trucks were deliberately kept at a private residence under a rental agreement because government had no place to keep them while resolving outstanding issues with the oil marketing...



