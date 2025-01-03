POLICE have charged the truck driver who caused the accident that killed Wesley Chibambo, popularly known as Dandy Crazy, and four others with dangerous driving. Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga stated that the driver, identified as Hachalwa Lweendo, has been charged with five counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving and will appear in court soon. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that the driver of the Shacman truck involved in the tragic road traffic accident that occurred on December 31, 2024 at Green Leaf area, approximately 25 kilometers south of Kapiri Mposhi along the Great North Road, has been formally charged. The driver, identified as Hachalwa Lweendo, has been charged with five counts of Causing...



