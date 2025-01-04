FOUR members of the same family have been burnt to death after their house caught fire in Chaisa Compound. In a statement, Saturday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the house caught fire at approximately 01:30 hours after three family members failed to extinguish a lit candle before going to bed after a drinking spree. “The Zambia Police Service, through Chaisa Police Post, received a report of a tragic fire incident that resulted in the sudden and unnatural deaths of four family members. The report was filed today, January 4, 2025, at approximately 02:20 hours by Grace Nyirenda, aged 35, of house number B320, Mandevu Compound. According to the report, her grandmother, Iled Phiri, aged 67, and three grandchildren,...



