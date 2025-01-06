THE owner of Kalunga Steel market, Patson Kalunga, has appealed to government to give traders two months to vacate the premises. Kalunga has lamented that over 500 traders are affected by the closure of the market. On Thursday, government ordered the immediate closure of Kalunga Steel market, an illegal trading area, and other unauthorised trading places located on top of drainage systems. Speaking during a spot check by News Diggers, Friday, Kalunga said the traders were willing to vacate the premises, provided they were given enough time to remove their installations. “What I can appeal to the government is that they should give us two months. We are ready to leave the place, but we need more time. However, the...



