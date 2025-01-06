PF faction Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says there will be no by-election in Chawama, as the area MP Tasila Lungu will be returning to the country. Nyirenda further says UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta has no regard for women or their entitlement to deliver in a place of their choice. Recently, Mwaliteta said the ruling party was interested in the Chawama parliamentary seat, arguing that Tasila was an absent leader. He added that there were hospitals in Zambia and Tasila didn’t need to travel abroad to seek medical services. In an interview, however, Nyirenda said Tasila was absent from her constituency because she was on maternity leave. “That is an insult to the women. For me, I feel...



