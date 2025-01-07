HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima says his ministry is working out a way in which all citizens, not just the working class, will be contributing to NHIMA. And Muchima says NHIMA in private hospitals is daylight robbery. In an interview, Monday, Muchima said the National Health Insurance Scheme revenue base needed to be broadened. “We want this NHIMA issue to also be universal. How do we apply it? This, my intention as a ministry is that we need to make it an investment venture where the pool is very big and also, the charges are almost uniform. The difference of a K3, or K5, you can understand but not where the difference is by 1000 percent, we have got a lot...



