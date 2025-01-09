POLICE in Lusaka have arrested 17 suspects following reports of theft targeting truck drivers along Lumumba Road. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says this follows an operation conducted on Tuesday focused on a group popularly referred to as ‘junkies’ who were reported to be terrorising truck drivers by climbing onto moving trucks and stealing assorted items. In a statement, Wednesday, Hamoonga disclosed that all the arrested suspects were of no fixed abode. “Officers from Lusaka Central Police Station, acting on intelligence information successfully apprehended 17 suspects following reports of theft targeting truck drivers along Lumumba Road in Lusaka. The operation conducted on January 7, 2025, at around 10:00 hours focused on a group of individuals popularly referred to as ‘junkies,’ who...



