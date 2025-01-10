POLICE have formally charged and arrested former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri with aggravated robbery. In a statement, Thursday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said this was after investigations revealed her involvement in the theft of a phone and cash amounting to K20,000. Hamoonga said investigations to apprehend her accomplices were ongoing. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public of the latest developments in the case of aggravated robbery reported on December 18, 2024 by Male Baldwin Chilambikwa, aged 28, of Katungulu Village, Chief Mushota, Kawambwa District. Mr. Chilambikwa, reported that his Infinix cellphone, valued at K3,800=00 and cash amounting to K20,000=00 were stolen from him by Male Peter, other names not known, suspected to be from the...



