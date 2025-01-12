A PARAMILITARY officer based in Choma has committed suicide by shooting himself in the mouth with an AK-47 rifle. Southern Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo confirmed that on Friday, January 10, Constable Chisi Mwanje reported that his colleague, Constable Peter Kapenda, was found dead in a bush near Muchena Moyo Farm in Sibanyati area. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that Choma Central Police Station on January 10, 2025 at 15:00 hours received a report from Constable Chisi Mwanje of platoon number 8 Paramilitary Lilayi Battalion in Lusaka, currently based at Sibanyati Basic School in Choma on operations, to the effect that his colleague Constable Kapenda Peter of the same platoon but operating from Sibanyati...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here