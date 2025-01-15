THE Zambia Police says the country recorded 35,731 road traffic accidents in 2024. In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said 1,804 were fatal accidents resulting in the deaths of 2,199 individuals. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to update the public on the road traffic accident statistics for the year 2024. A total of 35,731 road traffic accidents were reported across the country during the year. Out of these, 1,804 were fatal accidents, resulting in the deaths of 2,199 individuals. Additionally, 3,450 serious accidents were recorded, leading to 5,798 persons being seriously injured, while 7,511 slight accidents resulted in 10,123 minor injuries. The remaining 22,966 were damage-only accidents,” he said. He said Lusaka Province recorded the highest number...



