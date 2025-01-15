Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) programs manager Raymond Mutale and Democratic Governance lead Chimuka Nachibinga at the CSO, Media and Academic training on legislative and regulatory framework of political parties and campaign financing in Lusaka on April 26, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says government officials holding political party positions should abstain from attending political party rallies. And TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia and Zambia Police to take strong punitive measures on any political players that engage in violence Speaking at a press briefing, Tuesday, TI-Z Governance and Institutional Strengthening Manager Chimuka Nachibinga said it was difficult to distinguish activities being implemented by government officials holding political party positions during campaigns, hence the need for them not to attend political rallies. “When we were in Kawambwa the government programmes to some extent were visible that they were being implemented, and unfortunately these government programmes, especially in the guise of empowerment, were during...