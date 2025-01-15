MSANZALA PF MP Elias Daka says people in his constituency are aware that he has endorsed UPND candidate Severian Lungu ahead of the Petauke Central by-elections. And Daka says he is not even aware who the current Patriotic Front president is. Daka joined Chipangali PF MP Andrew Lubusha and Kaumbwe PF MP Aaron Mwanza in endorsing Lungu ahead of the by-elections, encouraging people of Petauke to work with the government of the day. Meanwhile, PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda said those who had betrayed the party by supporting UPND in Petauke had automatically terminated their membership from the party. In an interview, Daka wondered whether Nakacinda also terminated his PF membership when he joined the Tonse Alliance. “What of...



