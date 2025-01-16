POLICE have arrested and charged Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu with seditious practices. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Mpundu recently published an article where he allegedly incited members of the public and politicians to acquire firearms in preparation for self-defence. Hamoonga said the act was deemed prejudicial to public order and urged citizens to desist from making statements that had the potential to disrupt peace and unity in the country. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the general public that Honourable BinwellMpundu MP for Nkana Constituency, aged 42, has been arrested for the offence of Seditious Practices, contrary to Section 57(1)(c) as read with Section 60(1)(i) of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the...



