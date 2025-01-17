THE Lusaka City Council has seized assorted food products and alcohol worth over K230,000. In a statement, LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said the confiscated products were found to have violated several health and safety regulations after an operation was conducted from wholesales, super markets, bars and liquor stores. “The Lusaka City Council has seized assorted food products and alcohol worth over K230,000 for being unfit for human consumption. This move comes as part of an ongoing effort to enforce the Food Safety Act No. 7 of 2019 and the Liquor Licensing Act No. 20 of 2011. The operation was conducted between December, 2024 and January 2025 from Wholesales, Super Markets, Bars and Liquor Stores within the city,” said...



