PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor Levy Ngoma says there are a lot of PF MPs in Eastern Province who are working with the ruling party. In an interview, Ngoma said those who had openly declared their support for the ruling party were only the tip of an iceberg. “The MPs of the PF that you have seen, what you are seeing is just a tip of an iceberg. They are our friends, our brothers and we need to commend them. And because we are decent beings, we hold confidentiality, there are so many [who are working with us]. The guys that are complaining, you can count them with your fingers. They are so many, they are welcome to work with...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here