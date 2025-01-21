FORMER Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says ZAMMSA must operationalise its drug fund in order to secure the supply of medicines and medical supplies in the country. And Dr Chilufya says there’s need to increase funding to the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) in order to improve surveillance in the health sector. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Monday, Dr Chilufya said NHIMA must also contribute to ZAMMSA’s drug fund to ensure that there were more resources to finance the drug supply chain. “ZAMMSA is meant to focus on medicines and medical supplies and to procure, store and distribute medicines. They require adequate financing. ZAMMSA, in its Act, has a provision for the creation of a drug fund....



