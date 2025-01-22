THREE Church mother bodies have urged the ConCourt to dismiss a petition in which Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza is seeking a declaration that Section 155(c) of the Penal Code is unconstitutional because it is discriminatory on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and advances inequality of persons under the law. Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) have prayed that the court upholds the said provisions and dismiss Mwanza’s petition for lack of merit. They have argued that Section 155(a) and (c) of the Penal Code does not in any way, counter one’s right to freedom of conscience as envisaged under Article 19 of the Constitution. The...



