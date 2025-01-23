HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima says the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) is treating four Mpox cases. Speaking when WHO Country Representative to Zambia, Dr Nathan Bakyaita, bade farewell to the Minister of Health as his mission in Zambia concluded, Wednesday, Muchima said he was restrained to mention where the Mpox cases were detected. He further noted with concern that neighbouring countries were not transparent enough with the outbreak of Mpox in their respective countries thereby endangering people’s lives. “Currently, unfortunately, Mpox we have four cases in UTH. I’m restrained to mention the source, but it is all aligned with the drivers transiting from one country to another. As a CTC Africa Chairperson, I want other country members to open up. We...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here