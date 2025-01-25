Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga with ZANIS director Loyce Saili at the stakeholders’ validation meeting on the Access to Information Bill at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka on February 17, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Gender Division of Cabinet Office says it is deeply disturbed by what it terms a horrific discovery of a human skeleton in a home in Lusaka’s Garden Compound, and has since called for justice for the victim, George Kalaba. The Division has strongly cautioned those who practice spiritualism to refrain from misleading vulnerable individuals into engaging in harmful practices that perpetuate violence and fear. Meanwhile, police have formally arrested and charged the deceased’s wife, their four children and another with manslaughter and concealing death. In a statement, Friday, Gender Division Acting Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga urged the investigative wings to conduct a thorough investigation into the tragic event and ensure that all individuals involved were held accountable. “The Gender...