THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court in Luanshya has sentenced a former head teacher at Masaiti Boarding Secondary School to three years imprisonment for corrupt practices involving over K1.7 million. In a statement, Tuesday, ACC Head of Corporate Communication Timothy Moono said the commission had arrested Azan Mungala last year for failing to comply with procurement guidelines relating to the authorisation of payments totalling K1,787,273. He explained that the Court sentenced Mungala to three years imprisonment, with two years as a suspended sentence and one year to be served as a custodial sentence. “The Economic and Financial Crimes Court in Luanshya, Copperbelt Province, has convicted a former Head Teacher at Masaiti Boarding Secondary School to three years imprisonment for corrupt...



