Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (c) making a submission during the Town hall forum on the 2024 budget and economic performance and 2025 outlook at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 21st January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says public universities should embrace public private partnership opportunities in order to address the heart breaking conditions students live in. Speaking at the Town Hall Forum on the 2024 Budget Performance and Economic Developments recently, Dr Musokotwane observed that the conditions which students were living in were unacceptable. “Is there support for universities? Yes, there is but here also, we need to be flexible. It breaks my heart to see the type of accommodation that university students now live under. I think it is just amazing, totally unacceptable. Does the Treasury have money to do those hostels? We don’t, if we had it, we would be doing it. I think actually,...