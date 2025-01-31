THE Ministry of Health has revealed that 15 new cholera cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 96 in the country. In its daily update, Thursday, the ministry indicated that the death toll relating to cholera was at five, all of them recorded in Chililabombwe. The ministry noted that Chililabombwe had recorded the highest number of cholera cases at 70, followed by Nakonde with 21, while Kitwe had four cases and one case was recorded in Chingola. The Ministry of Health further revealed that total cholera admissions were currently 35....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here