POLICE in Lusaka are investigating a report of theft of medicines at the University Teaching Hospital involving a security guard employed by Arm Secure Security Company. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspect, Kelvin Nyambe, 29, of Kuku Compound, was apprehended for allegedly stealing assorted medicines from the newly constructed Out-Patient Department (OPD) building at UTH. “Kabwata Police Station is investigating a report of theft of medicines from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), involving a security guard employed by Arm Secure Security Company. The report was made on February 01, 2025 at 08:00 hours by Elias Chambula, aged 54, of Chilanga, who is the Chief Pharmacist at UTH. The suspect, Kelvin Nyambe, aged 29, of an...