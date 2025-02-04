POLICE in Lusaka are investigating a report of theft of medicines at the University Teaching Hospital involving a security guard employed by Arm Secure Security Company. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspect, Kelvin Nyambe, 29, of Kuku Compound, was apprehended for allegedly stealing assorted medicines from the newly constructed Out-Patient Department (OPD) building at UTH. “Kabwata Police Station is investigating a report of theft of medicines from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), involving a security guard employed by Arm Secure Security Company. The report was made on February 01, 2025 at 08:00 hours by Elias Chambula, aged 54, of Chilanga, who is the Chief Pharmacist at UTH. The suspect, Kelvin Nyambe, aged 29, of an...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here