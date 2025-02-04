THE Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) says the United States government’s Executive Order to pause foreign aid has promoted the organisation to suspend certain activities. According to a statement issued by CIDRZ communication manager Moses Nsunge, Tuesday, the order had required CIDRZ to suspend certain activities, prompting management to implement decisions to mitigate potential risks to the organisation. He, however, said CIDRZ remained resilient and steadfast in its commitment to the health and well-being of the Zambian people and continues to implement its significant portfolio of non-US Government work. “Despite these challenges, CIDRZ remains committed to its mission and will continue to work diligently to meet the deliverables of our ongoing awards and contracts as we await...



