GOVERNMENT says it projects to borrow a total of K280.7 billion from the domestic market between 2025 and 2027 in order to bridge the gap between revenues and expenditures. According to the Ministry of Finance and National Planning White Paper Medium Term Budget Plan 2025-2027, of this amount, K78.6 billion was projected to be acquired in 2025, K97.6 billion in 2026 and K104.5 billion in 2027. “Over the 2025-2027 medium term, to bridge the gap between revenues and expenditures, Government projects to borrow a total of K280.7 billion from the domestic market. Of this amount, K78.6 billion is projected to be acquired in 2025 and K97.6 billion in 2026 and K104.5 billion will be borrowed in 2027. Additionally, over the...



