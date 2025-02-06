CHIPANGALI PF member of parliament Andrew Lubusha has told some PF members who have defected to the UPND that God will bless them because they have demonstrated their love for Eastern Province by joining the ruling party. And Chadiza PF member of parliament Jonathan Daka says he does not see the need of belonging to the Patriotic Front when President Hakainde Hichilema has developed his constituency. Meanwhile, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda says Tonse Alliance cannot compete against UPND because they have no structures. Drumming up support for Petauke UPND candidate Severian Lungu, Tuesday, Lubusha told some defectors that their decision to join UPND was sensible. “The decision you have made to join UPND is a sensible decision. It’s a...



